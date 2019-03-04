What Next

Reconsidering Michael Jackson

How could a documentary change everything when a criminal trial changed nothing?

By

Listen to What Next:

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

If you’re watching the Leaving Neverland documentary about Michael Jackson’s alleged child sexual abuse, you probably want to talk to someone about it: what it left out, what it wants to accomplish, and how it complicates our view of victimhood.

Guest: Slate senior writer Seth Stevenson.

Tell us what you think by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts or sending an email to whatnext@slate.com.

Follow us on Instagram for updates on the show.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.

Crime Documentaries Michael Jackson Podcasts