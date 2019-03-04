Doubling back: The “cycle of abuse” is a common idea in our culture—the belief that those who were abused in their youth tend to inflict such abuse upon others as they get older. It’s still being used to explain child sexual assault allegations against figures like Michael Jackson and R. Kelly, in documentaries like Leaving Neverland—the second part of which premieres tonight—and Surviving R. Kelly. But does the science of abuse lend credence to this perception? Daniel Engber sifts through the studies and finds some unexpected conclusions.

Sup, bro? Bernie Sanders is running for president again, and his return to the national field has also brought back the figure of the “Bernie bro,” the think-pieced-to-death voter archetype that signifies many different things to different people. In a political arena that has changed significantly since Sanders’ last run, what does it mean to now profess yourself as a Bernie bro? Ruth Graham talked to five of them to find out.

Sex sells: Damian Sendler has been quoted in outlets like HuffPost, Men’s Health, and Dan Savage’s podcast, where he sold himself as a Harvard-trained “sexologist” and a top researcher at a foundation. The 28-year-old turned out to be neither. How did so many publications fall for this fraud? Shannon Palus explains the vulnerabilities in science journalism that let uncritical headlines like “Penis So Toned Your Calves Will Get Jealous” happen.

Walled off: With Sen. Rand Paul’s backing, the joint resolution to overturn President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration now seems to have the votes to pass the Senate. Peter M. Shane explains why it’s not a futile move, even if it’s destined to get vetoed: Congress is sending a resounding message to the courts and future presidents.

