The Unbelievably Bad Michael Jackson Defense

It’s hard to take an argument seriously when it’s executed so poorly.

By

On The Gist, distracting Congress from H.R. 1.

In the interview, sexual promiscuity is judged differently among men compared to women, and that goes double for sex addiction. Franco-Moroccan novelist Leïla Slimani’s latest protagonist, Adèle, knows that firsthand. Slimani joins us to talk about her relationship with her translator—and her own characters—and the French sex scandal that inspired her initial research.

In the Spiel, bad arguments are hard to believe, like those used to defend Michael Jackson.

