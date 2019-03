Listen to What Next:

Facebook is reshuffling its priorities and making moves that could help it evade antitrust regulators. Will it affect users that much? No. Is it solving a problem users have been talking about? Not really. So what is Mark Zuckerberg’s latest blog post all about?

Guest: Will Oremus, Slate’s senior tech writer and co-host of the podcast If Then.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.