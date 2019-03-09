Founder of Spa Where Robert Kraft Was Busted Advertised Access to Trump for Chinese Execs

Matthew Gizze (L) and Kevin Brown, both of whom are N.Y. Jet football fans, stop to look at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is charged with allegedly soliciting for sex on February 22, 2019 in Jupiter, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The connections between President Donald Trump and the founder of a chain of Florida spas keeps getting stranger and stranger. Li Yang, the Trump donor who founded the spa where New England Patriots owner was caught and charged with soliciting prostitution, apparently had a side hustle that at least partly involved selling access to Trump and other top government officials. Li Yang ran an investment firm that had as one of its selling points the ability to gain access to top officials, reports Mother Jones.

The website for the company, which has since been taken down, advertised “activities for clients” that included the opportunity to “interact” with the president and members of his family. The website included lots of pictures that claimed to show Yang’s clients in Mar-a-Lago. The website for GY US Investments LLC was mostly in Chinese and described the firm as an “international business consulting firm that provides public relations services to assist businesses in America to establish and expand their brand image in the modern Chinese marketplace.” The company also specifically said it has “arranged taking photos with the president.” The biography page on the now-defunct website says Yang is part of the “Presidential Fundraising Committee.”

Yang, a registered Republican who has donated more than $42,000 to a Trump political action committee and more than $16,000 to his campaign, no longer owns the spa where Kraft was busted. But she is coming under scrutiny after the Miami Herald revealed a photo that showed she had attended a Super Bowl viewing party with the president at Trump’s West Palm Beach country club. Her Facebook page, which has also been taken down, showed Yang posing with several big-name Republicans.

The Hearld reported that the chain of spa Yank still owns “have gained a reputation for offering sexual services.” Yang has denied any wrongdoing.