“Great Show please have Richard Spencer on”: The Joe Rogan Experience is one of the most popular podcasts in the world—and an important node in the Intellectual Dark Web where alt-right trolls feel safe to attack the politically correct left. In interviews with such luminaries as Alex Jones and Jordan Peterson, the former Fear Factor host offers a platform for snake oil salesmen of all stripes under the guise of “just asking questions.” Justin Peters explores the show and its “freethinking” ethos: “Listening to the show is sort of like crashing an intense, intimate dinner party in which the only courses are whiskey and weed.”

Double trouble: Us, Jordan Peele’s new horror film about a family held hostage by its doppelgängers, is much more elusive than Get Out: Its “moral ambiguities and incomplete catharses don’t map onto a known horror template,” Dana Stevens writes in her review. And according to Slate’s Scaredy Scale—our highly scientific system for determining whether new movies are too scary for you—it’s also significantly scarier.

I’m from the government, and I’m here to help: The two Boeing 737 Max crashes may have occurred because of a technical error, but Jeff Wise argues they’re a symptom of a larger issue: America’s fervor for corporate deregulation, a lasting ideal from the Reagan era. To prevent more such tragedies, we need regulations—no matter how bureaucratic or boring they may be.

Not close enough: The new teen weepy Five Feet Apart is causing some controversy in the cystic fibrosis community. But, Natalia Winkelman writes, the YA rom-com does do one thing well: depicting the strain this disorder places on the mental health of those living with CF, a topic often overlooked in media about chronic illness.

For fun: Some advice for Robert Mueller on finishing his big writing assignment.

