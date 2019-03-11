Old standby: Joe Biden’s age, identity, and political record present huge vulnerabilities for the moderate Democrat should he join his party’s presidential primary, but Josh Voorhees isn’t convinced that those hurdles will stand in his way. “Although Biden will seem wildly out of place in the next iteration of the Democratic Party, he’s right at home in the current one,” Voorhees writes.

Hustle culture?: Why are millennials so obsessed with how much they work? According to Daniel Engber, they’re not—at least, not as much as they seem to think or compared with previous generations: “It’s true this generation has been shaped by a somber set of circumstances—more college debt, greater instability, lower pay on average. That doesn’t mean that they’ve become work-obsessed fanatics.”

Well-meaning, wrong-headed: Last week, The Simpsons executive producer James L. Brooks announced that an early episode centered around and featuring the voice of Michael Jackson, “Stark Raving Dad,” would be pulled from syndication, streaming, and future box sets. Isaac Butler explains why this erasure, though well-intentioned, does a disservice to art and history, and gives corporations easy PR points without making an actual difference.

Girl gone mild: Country vixen Maren Morris had a distinctive self-possessed sass on her debut album Hero, but her latest, Girl, the first since her smash crossover hit “The Middle,” doesn’t quite have the same sparkle. Critic Carl Wilson says the songs suffer as Morris thinks more of her brand than her lyrics.

For fun: The ingenious appeal of mug cakes.

