The Past and Future Biden

Are we digging too deeply into Joe Biden’s past?

On The Gist, who paid for those two Chinese-born tech magnates to take photos with Trump?

In the interview, Vanderbilt professor Jonathan Metzl is here to discuss his new book, Dying of Whiteness: How the Politics of Racial Resentment Is Killing America’s Heartland.

In the Spiel, litigating Joe Biden’s past.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.

