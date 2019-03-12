What Next

Joe Biden’s Laundered History

We all know Uncle Joe, but do we know Joe Biden?

By

Listen to What Next:

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

There’s really never been a national political conversation about Joe Biden’s record. Partly because much of the focus is about the time he spent as vice president under Barack Obama. If he decides to run, what other ugly skeletons will the public find?

Guest: Jamelle Bouie, New York Times columnist.

Tell us what you think by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts or sending an email to whatnext@slate.com.

Follow us on Instagram for updates on the show.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.

2020 Campaign Joe Biden Podcasts Politics