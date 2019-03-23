Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, ISIS may be defeated, but the people who made up its forces aren’t gone.
In the interview, novelist John Lanchester is here to discuss his new novel The Wall, the symbolic and practical use of walls, and how closely we should pay attention to our dreams.
In the Spiel, Jim Nantz shouldn’t be in those Capital One commercials for March Madness.
Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist
Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.