What Merchants of Truth Gets Right

Valid accusations of plagiarism shouldn’t tar Jill Abramson’s entire book. And if they do, that would only be prove her point on our hair-trigger news environment.

On The Gist, it wouldn’t just be morally right for Trump to finally denounce white nationalism. It would be politically smart.

In the interview, Jill Abramson’s Merchants of Truth: The Business of News and the Fight for Facts was released to glowing reviews—but valid accusations of plagiarism and factual errors took some of that shine off. As Mike asks Abramson (a former executive editor of the New York Times), were the negative headlines so grabby that they’ve damned the book’s valuable insights? And would that in itself prove many of her worries about journalism in the 21st century?

In the Spiel, the New York Times, biased? You don’t say.

