He’s running (for something): Jeff Merkley released a slickly produced four-minute video yesterday announcing his 2020 plans … to run for re-election in the Senate. That makes the Oregonian one of the few Democrats in his chamber not launching a bid for the White House. Our man on Capitol Hill, Jim Newell, talked with Merkley about why he’d rather work to reform the “legislative deep freeze” that is the Senate.

States of play: Playing pretend is a critical stage of development, maybe. But expecting parents to play with their children is more of a cultural shift that has caused anxiety and stress—if you don’t play enough with your kids, do you even parent? Rebecca Onion has the history, the mystery, and some practical solutions for this familial angst.

Film feud: Steven Spielberg is reportedly mulling over a request to bar movies from Academy consideration if they haven’t had exclusive theatrical releases before they head to streaming services. Why would he care? Why does the issue matter? Matthew Dessem has a very insightful take on the Hollywood brawl: “Preserving the theatrical experience—and rehabilitating it in places where theater chains have let it rot—is a valuable thing and worth fighting for; so is access to distribution for underrepresented artists.”

Captain Mediocre: Captain Marvel is out Friday, and what a … completely fine and OK time it is, according to Dana Stevens. She writes, “Captain Marvel sometimes resembles the kind of low-budget sci-fi that might have played on kids’ TV on a Saturday afternoon in the era when this movie is set.”

