Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro: Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Hijab Could Mean She Is Against Constitution

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) rallies with fellow Democrats on the East Steps of the U.S. Capitol on March 8, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro openly questioned Rep. Ilhan Omar’s loyalty to the United States during her show on Saturday. Her reasoning? After reviewing some of Omar’s previous statements regarding Israel, Pirro pointed out Omar wears a hijab. Pirro, who is known to regularly speak to President Donald Trump, said Omar is anti-Israel and her hijab could mean she believes in Sharia law.

“This is not who your party is,” Pirro said of the Democratic Party. “Your party is not anti-Israel, she is. Think about this. She is not getting this anti-Israel sentiment doctrine from the Democrat Party. So if it’s not rooted in the party, where is she getting it from?” Pirro, seemingly unconvinced that Omar just might be able to reach her own conclusions without getting a cheat sheet from anybody, then pointed to her head covering.

Fox host Jeanine Pirro says that Ilhan Omar's hijab may mean that she's against the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/yxGRVoYkQm — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) March 10, 2019

“Think about it, Omar wears a hijab, which, according to the Quran 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested,” she said. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?” Pirro then continued to press the issue when talking to guests later on in her show. “She came to this country, of course, as a refugee,” Pirro said, “But it is clear I think this is Sharia adherent behavior but it is somewhat disturbing if she is someone who is Sharia compliant.”

She came back to it pic.twitter.com/eSHX2Bz98X — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) March 10, 2019

Pirro’s focus on Sharia hardly seems coincidental seeing as though it’s been a rallying cry for some sectors of the Republican Party for years. Raising the specter of Sharia, or Islamic law, has led to more than 200 anti-Sharia bills in 43 states across the United States, according to NBC News. Legal experts have often pointed out the bills are pointless, but that didn’t stop Trump from frequently bringing up the prospect during the presidential campaign.

President Trump was right when he said the democrat party is now the anti-Israel party. Don’t forget Nancy, history has proven over and over when you appease to anti-Semitic sentiment, the worst happens. #OpeningStatement pic.twitter.com/vrnzhcu95o — Jeanine Pirro (@JudgeJeanine) March 10, 2019