Kavanaugh and Kagan Find Common Ground on Gerrymanders

And maybe court packing isn’t as crazy as it sounds.

Dahlia Lithwick and Mark Joseph Stern unpack the arguments in the North Carolina and Maryland gerrymander cases heard by the Supreme Court this week, and Aaron Belkin of advocacy group Pack the Courts tells us why packing the courts is becoming a serious topic in the Democratic presidential race.

