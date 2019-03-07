What Next

Listening to Ilhan Omar

The congresswoman has a case to make.

By

House Democrats have scuttled a plan to chide Rep. Ilhan Omar over remarks she made about the U.S.-Israel relationship. Why were her words so triggering? Is she making a fair point? And what should she do now?

Guest: Slate economics and policy writer Jordan Weissmann.

