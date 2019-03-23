George Conway Calls Trump “Incompetent,” “Stupid” in Tweetstorm

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on March 22, 2019. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

The husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway was at it again Saturday morning, writing a series of tweets that harshly criticized his wife’s boss. This time, George Conway focused much of his criticism on the way President Donald Trump sparked lots of confusion with a tweet in which he appeared to roll back newly imposed sanctions against North Korea. Later, officials said Trump appeared to be referring to sanctions that had not yet been formally issued.

“Of course, as usual, Trump is incompetent,” George Conway wrote Saturday morning, noting that the president’s tweet managed to confuse everyone. “Apart from his mental instability, he is simply inept,” George Conway wrote. “Stupid.”

Conway then went on to criticize the president for his apparent effort to become buddy-buddy with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. “The real story here is, again, pathological narcissism. Why did Trump waive the sanctions?” Conway asked. “Not to further the national interests of the United States — no informed person could think that. No, it’s that he ‘likes’ KJU, says the WH. He ‘likes’ this butcher.” Even though the North Korean dictator “murders with anti-aircraft batteries,” Trump likes him because “he writes big, beautiful—and most importantly, flattering—letters that play to Trump’s ego.” In the end, the president’s narcissistic impulses are “trumping the national interests of our country.”

Conway then went for the kill, writing that “in our lifetimes there has never been a president who has been so singularly unfit for the presidency, or indeed any public office.” As if that weren’t amazing enough, “what’s even more remarkable is that *almost every day* Trump does something new to drive home the point.”

The feud between Kellyanne Conway’s husband and Trump is hardly new, but it did reach new heights this week after Trump directly attacked George Conway on Twitter. “George Conway, often referred to as Mr. Kellyanne Conway by those who know him, is VERY jealous of his wife’s success & angry that I, with her help, didn’t give him the job he so desperately wanted,” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. “I barely know him but just take a look, a stone cold LOSER & husband from hell!” Trump later continued his attack, telling reporters that George Conway is a “whack job” who is doing a “tremendous disservice to a wonderful wife.” Kellyanne Conway defended Trump’s criticism of her husband. “He left it alone for months out of respect for me,” Conway told Politico. “But you think he shouldn’t respond when somebody, a non-medical professional accuses him of having a mental disorder? You think he should just take that sitting down?”

