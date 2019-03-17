Fox News Pulls Host Jeanine Pirro’s Show From Air Following Anti-Islam Remarks

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 23, 2017. MIKE THEILER/Getty Images

Fox News commentator and host Jeanine Pirro was pulled from the air by the network this weekend in an apparent rebuke of her week-old Islamophobic comments about Democratic congresswoman Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), one of the first Muslim women to ever serve in Congress. Pirro, during her show last weekend, insinuated that Omar’s faith is un-American and runs counter to the principles of the Constitution. In a rare move, Fox News quickly rebuked the host for the statement and followed up by pulled her show “Justice With Judge Jeanine” from its usual 9 p.m. time slot on Saturday. Fox News did not offer further explanation of absence of one of the network’s most popular weekend hosts—the show was replaced by a documentary rerun—and it’s unclear if it will be a temporary hiatus or if the show has been dumped altogether. The network has in the past suspended hosts for periods of time in response to controversial comments, but then allowed them to return to the host chair.

On Sunday morning, the president of the United States registered his displeasure with the move in a typically unhinged Twitter screed Sunday morning.

Bring back @JudgeJeanine Pirro. The Radical Left Democrats, working closely with their beloved partner, the Fake News Media, is using every trick in the book to SILENCE a majority of our Country. They have all out campaigns against @FoxNews hosts who are doing too well. Fox ..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

....must stay strong and fight back with vigor. Stop working soooo hard on being politically correct, which will only bring you down, and continue to fight for our Country. The losers all want what you have, don’t give it to them. Be strong & prosper, be weak & die! Stay true.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

....to the people that got you there. Keep fighting for Tucker, and fight hard for @JudgeJeanine. Your competitors are jealous - they all want what you’ve got - NUMBER ONE. Don’t hand it to them on a silver platter. They can’t beat you, you can only beat yourselves! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

“Think about it: Omar wears a hijab, which according to the Quran, 33:59, tells women to cover so they won’t get molested,” Pirro said on her show last week. “Is her adherence to this Islamic doctrine indicative of her adherence to Sharia law, which in itself is antithetical to the United States Constitution?”

Fox host Jeanine Pirro says that Ilhan Omar's hijab may mean that she's against the Constitution. pic.twitter.com/yxGRVoYkQm — John Whitehouse (@existentialfish) March 10, 2019

The former prosecutor and longtime Trump friend’s comments sparked outrage and elicited a response from a Muslim producer at Fox News.

@JudgeJeanine can you stop spreading this false narrative that somehow Muslims hate America or women who wear a hijab aren’t American enough? You have Muslims working at the same network you do, including myself. K thx. https://t.co/ZfKhRhlvM3 — Hufsa Kamal (@hufkat) March 10, 2019

Fox News publicly distanced itself from Pirro last Monday, saying in a statement: “We strongly condemn Jeanine Pirro’s comments about Rep. Ilhan Omar. They do not reflect those of the network and we have addressed the matter with her directly.” Pirro, for her part, was unrepentant in the wake of the criticism. “I’ve seen a lot of comments about my opening statement from Saturday night’s show and I did not call Rep. Omar un-American,” Pirro said in a statement Monday. “My intention was to ask a question and start a debate, but of course because one is Muslim does not mean you don’t support the Constitution. I invite Rep. Omar to come on my show any time to discuss all of the important issues facing America today.”