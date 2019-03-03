During Unhinged Rant, Fox News Contributor Jokes Green New Deal Could Lead to Cannibalism

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Democrat of New York, questions Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, as he testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. on February 27, 2019. MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

It is no secret that Fox News is obsessed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and has dedicated lots of hours of programming to criticizing the freshman lawmaker every way possible. But a contributor* took that obsession to new heights Saturday, jokingly suggesting in an unhinged rant that the Green New Deal could lead to cannibalism.

“AOC has completely lost her marbles. I think she’s living in bananaland,” National Review columnist Katherine Timpf said. “Earlier this week she called herself ‘the boss’ for coming up with the Green New Deal. How are you ‘the boss’ for coming up with a plan that doesn’t work? Like, are you sure that the Green New Deal’s not, like, what you’re putting in your pipe and smoking every day?”

Timpf said she could come up with lots of plans that don’t work: “How about we fly around on unicorns instead of airplanes? How about instead of gasoline we use fairy dust we get from Tinkerbell?” The columnist then wonders whether Ocasio-Cortez “wants us to do away with all modern technology” before going ton to suggest that the deal would lead to turning back to the mid 1800s and “relive the Donner Party.”

“I don’t want to eat people, Greg, and I don’t want people to eat me,” Timpf said. “AOC do you want people to eat you?” She said that right after suggesting that the Green New Deal would also force her to “only eat lettuce and carrots like some kind of little fucking bunny.”

Timpf’s rant was guided by a piece she wrote earlier this week in which she said the freshman lawmaker was “ridiculous” while characterizing the plan as pointless because it has no chance of working. “Would the world be a better place if the United States eliminated all carbon emissions? Of course it would — just like it would be better if we all got free Lamborghinis,” Timpf wrote. “The truth, however, is that being a notable leader requires a lot more than just fantasizing about pie-in-the-sky proposals that have no real future.”

I also fly ✈️ & use A/C



Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future.



— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) March 3, 2019

What inspired all this unhinged anger? It was a speech that Ocasio-Cortez recently gave at a “Girls Who Code” event in which she defended the Green New Deal from criticism that it was unrealistic. “People are like, ‘Oh, it’s unrealistic, oh, it’s vague, oh, it doesn’t address this little minute thing,’ and I’m like, ‘You try—you do it. Because you’re not. So, until you do it, I’m the boss. How about that?” Ocasio-Cortez also took to Twitter Saturday to defend herself from similar accusation that she’s a hypocrite for enjoying some comforts of modern day life. “I also fly [planes] & use A/C. Living in the world as it is isn’t an argument against working towards a better future,” she wrote. “The Green New Deal is about putting a LOT of people to work in developing new technologies, building new infrastructure, and getting us to 100% renewable energy.”

Correction at 9:55 a.m.: This post mistakenly referred to Katherine Timpf as a Fox News guest. She is a contributor.