Four-in-10 Voters Say They Would Vote to Re-Elect Trump Next Year

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 22, 2017. AFP Contributor/Getty Images

President Donald Trump faces several key challenges to winning re-election next year but he still enjoys the firm support of voters from his party, according to the latest NBC/Wall Street Journal poll. The poll shows Trump has a 46 percent approval rating among voters, which is three points higher than it was in January. Overall, 41 percent of registered voters say they would vote to reelect Trump while 48 percent say they would definitely or likely vote for the Democratic nominee. Although those numbers are slightly worse than what Barack Obama enjoyed at this point in his first term, they’re on par with what Bill Clinton had in January 1995.

Voters also don’t trust Trump and don’t like some of his recent controversial decisions. Fifty-eight percent of voters say they don’t think he’s been honest about the Russia investigation while 60 percent disagree with his decision to declare a national emergency to build a border wall.

Although the numbers would suggest there is a clear opportunity for a Democratic candidate, they also show that Republicans overwhelmingly approve of the president’s job performance. Nearly 90 percent of Republicans say they approve of the job the president is doing and a majority of voters are confident that the country’s economy will continue to do well. The president continues to enjoy majority support among rural and white, male voters. But African-Americans and Latinos overwhelmingly disapprove of the president with 88 percent and 64 percent, respectively.