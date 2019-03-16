Watch Teenager Smash Egg on Australian Senator Who Blamed Immigrants for Mosque Attacks

Australian Senator Fraser Anning has an egg smashed on his head while talking to the media in Victoria, Australia on March 16, 2019 in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media. THE UNSHACKLED/via REUTERS

A far-right Australian senator who gained global notoriety when he blamed Muslims for the massacre in New Zealand’s mosques got hit across the back of his head with an egg on Saturday. And it was all caught on camera.

Fraser Anning, an independent who was once part of the anti-immigration One Nation party, was talking to reporters Saturday when cameras caught a 17-year-old man standing behind the politician. The teenager then held up his phone, apparently recording the event and he suddenly slapped a raw egg on the back of Anning’s head. The obviously stunned lawmaker proceeded to twice punch the teenager in the face. Then a brief scuffle breaks out between the pair although bystanders stopped that quite quickly. Supporters then beat and tackled the teenager and aggressively held him in what appears to be a chokehold. The teenager was arrested but later released pending further investigation.

This is the moment an egg is cracked on the head of Australian senator Fraser Anning.



The teen, who has been identified online as Will Connolly, appears to have filmed a short video after the incident warning people: “Don’t egg politicians.” If you do, he said “You get tackled by thirty bogans at the same time. I learned the hard way. Fuck.”

The egging came shortly after Anning was on the receiving end of lots of criticism for his comments following the massacre. “The real cause of the bloodshed on New Zealand streets today is the immigration program which allowed Muslim fanatics to migrate to New Zealand in the first place,” Anning said in a statement. Anning also tweeted: “Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?”

Little wonder then that many were quick to celebrate the teenager’s actions on Saturday. An Instagram that appeared to belong to the 17-year-old has been flooded with praise for the #EggBoy. Many on Twitter also celebrated #EggBoy. A fundraising page has already been set up to help the 17-year-old buy “more eggs” as well as for his legal fees.

