Donald Trump Jr. Responds to “Rich Parents Getting Their Kids Into College” Scandal With Least Self-Aware Tweet in History

Donald Trump Jr. at his father’s rally in El Paso on Feb. 11. Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Nearly 50 people, including actress Felicity Huffman, have been charged in a college admissions bribery and cheating scheme that federal authorities say involved parents paying large sums to a middleman who helped their kids get into college by cheating on the SATs and attaining other fraudulent credentials. Huffman, it turns out, once sent a tweet that could now be read ironically in light of the allegations, and one of the people who took the opportunity to “dunk” on her tweet was our president’s son Donald Trump Jr.

I’m learning some new ones as we speak. Stay tuned. https://t.co/ftJjYtMUxt — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 12, 2019

It’s been reported that Donald Trump Senior’s admission into the University of Pennsylvania (he transferred from Fordham) was facilitated by an admissions officer who got him in as a favor to his older brother. When the elder Trump ran for president, he had his attorney Michael Cohen pre-emptively alert Fordham that he would sue them if they released his grades. Donald Trump Jr. subsequently attended the University of Pennsylvania—to which his father is believed to have donated at least $1.5 million—as well. The 41-year-old Trump Jr.’s only significant work experience has taken place at the Trump Organization; he also makes appearances as a surrogate and spokesman for the Trump 2020 campaign.

What a dope!