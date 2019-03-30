The Gist

As dramatized in Hotel Mumbai, much of the staff at the Taj put their guests’ survival first during the 2008 terrorist attacks.

On The Gist, the next wave of start-ups should be like the tech companies we have now, but with a conscience.

In the interview, filmmaker Anthony Maras is more wedded to a theme—people in extremis—than a form, and his latest is a thriller based on true events. Hotel Mumbai follows a band of diverse survivors holed up in the Taj, one of the targets in India’s 2008 terrorist attacks. “Something kind of magical happened, which is all these barriers that usually divide people evaporated.”

In the Spiel, Donald Trump: bullshitter or shitposter?

