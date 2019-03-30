Listen to Slate’s The Gist:
On The Gist, the next wave of start-ups should be like the tech companies we have now, but with a conscience.
In the interview, filmmaker Anthony Maras is more wedded to a theme—people in extremis—than a form, and his latest is a thriller based on true events. Hotel Mumbai follows a band of diverse survivors holed up in the Taj, one of the targets in India’s 2008 terrorist attacks. “Something kind of magical happened, which is all these barriers that usually divide people evaporated.”
In the Spiel, Donald Trump: bullshitter or shitposter?
Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.