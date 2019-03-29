Back to business: Republicans had a brief field day with the Mueller report summary that (for now) cleared their boss of collusion charges. However, as Jim Newell explains, this is good news for Democrats as well: Now that #resistance no longer hinges on an investigation most voters didn’t even care about, Democrats can refocus on attacking deeply unpopular conservative policy on, say, health care, and thus take Trump and his cronies down the old-fashioned way.

Can’t let go: Cable news pundits, many of whom rode the Mueller investigation story to blockbuster ratings, were a little deflated after the summary of the final report landed with a thud. But there’s someone who’s still going strong: Rachel Maddow, whose continuing Russia-focused fervor verges into downright conspiracy. What’s going on? Willa Paskin pens a sharp assessment of the popular news host.

Ma, I went viral! What story has been shared the most times on Facebook so far this year? The answer may surprise you: It’s nothing by Slate, and it’s not about Mueller. Instead, it’s a local crime brief, regarding a suspected human trafficker, that was released by a Central Texas radio station’s website. No one—not even Facebook—knows why exactly this story was such catnip for the social network’s algorithm. But Will Oremus has some theories.

Dumb and Dumbo: Tim Burton’s remake of the Disney animated classic Dumbo centers on an imaginative animal-loving businessman who runs a massive, exploitative entertainment company targeted toward kids. Sound familiar? Matthew Dessem breaks down the real-world multitudes contained in this weird film: “The nudges and winks in Dumbo about Disney’s predatory practices are an invitation from filmmaker to audience to share a knowing chuckle over the essential soullessness of the entire enterprise.”

