How Long Will It Take for the Death Penalty to Die?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s moratorium on executions is largely symbolic.

California has a new moratorium on executions, despite the fact that voters upheld capital punishment twice in recent statewide elections. Could this mark the beginning of a lasting policy change?

Guest: Jordan Steiker, director of the Capital Punishment Center at the University of Texas School of Law.

