California has a new moratorium on executions, despite the fact that voters upheld capital punishment twice in recent statewide elections. Could this mark the beginning of a lasting policy change?

Guest: Jordan Steiker, director of the Capital Punishment Center at the University of Texas School of Law.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.