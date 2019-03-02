Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, John Hickenlooper might be running for president.

In the interview, Dan Reed reached out to Wade Robson and James Safechuck before #MeToo exploded, but its influence is clear. In the director’s documentary for HBO, Leaving Neverland, we hear again how the effects of sexual abuse—in this case, at the hands of Michael Jackson—can manifest in counterintuitive ways; Robson and Safechuck once shielded Jackson. Now they’re coming forward with their truth.

In the Spiel, the House Oversight Committee and racism.

Podcast production by Daniel Schroeder and Pierre Bienaimé.