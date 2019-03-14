Listen to What Next:

The FBI submitted indictments this week into the largest college admissions scam they’ve ever prosecuted. Celebrities, millionaire parents, and college sports coaches are among the dozens charged in a scheme that sought to get wealthy kids through a “side door” in college admissions—one that guaranteed them entry to top-tier universities.

The admissions system has always favored the wealthy. So, who should we hold responsible? And how do we fix it?

Guests: Andy Thomason, editor at the Chronicle of Higher Education, and Julie Lythcott-Haims, former Stanford dean and author of How to Raise an Adult.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.