The Best Details From the College Admissions Scandal’s Indictment

Federal authorities have charged nearly 50 people for participating in a $25 million nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, according to court documents unsealed in Boston on Tuesday.

According to ABC 11, participants in the scheme paid a man in California to bribe test proctors, college admissions officials, and college coaches to alter admissions test results and student profiles to help them gain admission to elite schools.

Those schools, which include Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, UCLA, the University of Southern California, the University of San Diego, the University of Texas, and Wake Forest, were not directly implicated in the court documents. Nine college coaches—such as Stanford’s sailing coach, Yale’s women’s soccer coach, and Georgetown’s tennis coach—and administrators of college entrance exams have been charged as participants in the scheme. According to NBC News, 33 parents were charged as well.

According to prosecutors, the California man at the center of the scheme, identified as William Rick Singer, the founder of a for-profit college preparation business based in Newport Beach, California, would direct the bribe to an SAT or ACT administrator, who would then hire proctors to take the test on behalf of the students or correct the answers after the student had taken the test. When Singer or his associates bribed college coaches, the coach would allegedly create a fake profile of the student that listed the applicant as an athlete. According to the documents, most students did not know their admission was the result of a bribe.

Here are just a few of the best details from the largest college admittance scam ever to be prosecuted in the U.S.

Aunt Becky and Lynette Scavo

The actress Lori Loughlin, who is known for her role in Full House, allegedly arranged with her husband to pay a bribe of $500,000 to have their two daughters designated as recruits for the USC crew team, even though the two daughters did not participate in the sport, according to the charging documents. Those two teenage daughters are themselves Instagram influencers with more than a million social media followers each.

Felicity Huffman, who starred in Desperate Housewives and is married to the actor William H. Macy, allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000” to have a proctor change her daughter’s answers on the SAT.

The two actresses have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services fraud, according to NBC News.

Code Name: VARSITY BLUES

While this scandal has unearthed some of the less conventional ways in which influential and wealthy people break the rules to give their offspring a leg up in life (the more conventional way: donating enough to have a building named after you), it did show us a surprisingly fun side of the Federal Bureau of Investigations. According to NBC News, the FBI’s code name for the investigation was the undeniably excellent “OPERATION VARSITY BLUES.” According to the authorities, more than 200 federal agents launched investigations in six states after agents found evidence of fraud in a separate undercover investigation.

Multi-Million Dollar Bribes

While some people allegedly coughed up bribes of just a few thousand dollars, the documents list the high end of the bribery: Someone allegedly paid $6 million—a sum that could probably get anyone’s child into college through more traditional means—in a fraudulent scheme.

PhotoShop

According to the documents, fraudsters did more than just enter false information when they created profiles for their fake athletic recruits.

In what may be the best detail from the filing, we learned that Singer’s associates used PhotoShop to place some applicants’ faces on photos of actual athletes’ bodies.