What will accountability look like for the Catholic Church?

For years now, survivors of Catholic clergy sexual abuse have sought accountability at the local level, taking claims to their parish or bishop. But the Roman Catholic Church is a global institution, and experts say its cover-up of child abuse reaches the upper echelons of church leadership. What would it take to go after the Vatican?

Guest: Marci Hamilton, founder of CHILD USA.

This episode first aired on Nov. 14, 2018.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.

