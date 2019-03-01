Listen to What Next:

For years now, survivors of Catholic clergy sexual abuse have sought accountability at the local level, taking claims to their parish or bishop. But the Roman Catholic Church is a global institution, and experts say its cover-up of child abuse reaches the upper echelons of church leadership. What would it take to go after the Vatican?



Guest: Marci Hamilton, founder of CHILD USA.

This episode first aired on Nov. 14, 2018.

