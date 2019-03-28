Listen to What Next:

This week, the Supreme Court returned to the subject of partisan gerrymandering. After kicking the can down the road last time, will the court finally decide on the constitutionality of drawing election maps to rig elections? And who’s the surprising justice to watch as oral arguments in cases involving Maryland and North Carolina unfold?

Guest: Mark Joseph Stern, who covers the courts and the law for Slate.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.