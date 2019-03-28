The Gist

The Boeing Lesson

If any industry has a massive interest in successful self-regulation, it’s airlines—and it seems they can’t.

By

Listen to Slate’s The Gist:

On The Gist, Boeing is in a tight spot.

In the interview, the boxing match between Mike Tyson and Buster Douglas was one for the ages. Everyone so expected Tyson to win that people weren’t even placing bets until the odds were 42 to 1. In the new 30 for 30 film 42 to 1, Gist guest Jeremy Schaap (and Ben Houser) explore this shocking upset and how the fight changed boxing and these fighters’ lives.

In the Spiel, if we’re going to build a wall, how about the one between church and state? Looking at you, Pennsylvania.

Join Slate Plus! Members get bonus segments, exclusive member-only podcasts, and more. Sign up for a free trial today at Slate.com/gistplus.

Join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

Email: thegist@slate.com
Twitter: @slategist

Podcast production by Pierre Bienaimé and Daniel Schroeder.

Air Safety Airlines Podcasts