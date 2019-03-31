Biden on Lucy Flores Accusation: “Not Once—Never—Did I Believe I Acted Inappropriately”

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, on March 16, 2019. SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden released his first statement following allegations from Lucy Flores, a former Nevada assemblywoman, insisting that he does not believe he “acted inappropriately.” But the likely presidential contender said he is willing to listen to others who may say otherwise. “In my many years on the campaign trial and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort,” Biden said in a statement. “And not once—never—did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested that I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.”

NEW: Statement from Joe Biden saying in all his years in public life, taking photos and giving hugs, “not once - never - did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention.” pic.twitter.com/P0OuFeWDXu — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 31, 2019

This was the first statement directly from the former vice president after Flores published a piece claiming that Biden smelled her hair and kissed the back of her head during a campaign event in 2014. Previously, Biden’s spokesman had released a statement but the former vice president hadn’t said anything directly about the claims. In the statement, Biden clearly tries to walk a fine line between denying the allegations while also being open to considering that those he interacted with may have a different recollection of events.

“I may not recall these moments the same way, and I may be surprised at what I hear,” Biden said. “But we have arrived at an important time when women feel they can and should relate their experiences, and men should pay attention. And I will.” The former vice president also made it a point to emphasize that he sees himself as “the strongest advocate I can be for the rights of women.”

Biden also got a bit of support over the weekend from the organizer of the Nevada campaign rally where Flores says the inappropriate encounter took place. “I have thoroughly reviewed photographic documentation from the event, and spoken to nearly every principle in attendance, as well as staff associated with the event. To the best of our recollection, at no time were Lucy Flores and Vice President Biden alone,” Henry Muñoz, co-founder of Latino Victory Project, said in a statement. The assurance is a bit strange considering Flores never actually said she was alone with Biden. Flores says Biden put his hands on her shoulders when she was standing next to the stage at the event.

Inbox: Henry R. Munoz statement on Biden event/allegation pic.twitter.com/LJMGf8DixG — Zeke Miller (@ZekeJMiller) March 31, 2019

Regardless of the details, it seems Biden is likely getting ready for a string of similar accusations as Flores’ piece in the Cut may have been an opening salvo. “It is no secret in Washington that Biden has touched numerous women inappropriately in public,” Vox wrote shortly after Flores’ piece was published. “It’s just never been treated as a serious issue by the mainstream press.” Speaking to the Daily Beast, Flores said Biden likely doesn’t remember the incident because that was just so used to acting that way. “My first reaction in reading it is he probably is telling the truth,” she said. “He probably doesn’t remember the interaction. I would argue that he is so used to behaving in that way that it is no big deal.”