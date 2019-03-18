What Next

Why Is Beto Running?

The former congressman isn’t bringing anything unique to an already crowded 2020 field.

By

After weeks and weeks of mulling a decision, Beto O’Rourke finally entered the 2020 presidential race. What is he bringing to the table? Anything?

Guest: Josh Voorhees, senior writer at Slate

