But why, Beto?: Is Beto O’Rourke going to run for president? Maybe, probably. But Josh Voorhees says that’s the wrong question. Why is Beto running, especially in a crowded Democratic field and with no major victories under his belt? Nobody seems to know, maybe not even Beto himself. And if that’s the case, there’s no reason Beto 2020 should be happening.

Let it lie: In Captain Marvel, there’s a scene in which Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers takes out a cardboard cutout of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character from True Lies with a photon blast. Whereas the Marvel film flips the script of the ’80s classic Top Gun, it chooses to decimate True Lies. Sam Adams says the Schwarzenegger movie deserves it: James Cameron’s action flick is a terribly sexist and racist relic, and there’s good reason it’s currently so hard to find.

Planes and automobiles: The types of “autonomous surprises” that may be at play in the recent Boeing 757 Max crashes are also common in today’s automobiles. Henry Grabar writes that drivers should be just as worried about them as pilots are: “Flying is safer than walking. Automobile travel remains so dangerous, for both drivers and pedestrians, that the bar for new technologies is considerably lower.”

The real scam: Sure, the college admissions scandal uncovered yesterday is juicy and filled with absurd details. But as Ruth Graham notes, we are again collectively glossing over a long-standing scandal in its own right: college sports recruiting.

For fun: A parent’s personal essay on her daughter’s relationships.

