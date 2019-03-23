People’s Vote March: The Best Signs From the Huge Anti-Brexit March in London

A youngster holds a sign as thousands of demonstrators take to the streets of London during the People’s Vote March on March 23, 2019 in London, England. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets of London Saturday afternoon to call on the country’s leaders to hold a second referendum on whether Britain should split from the European Union. Organizers claimed an estimated one million people took part in the “People’s Vote March” as the continuing uncertainty about the country’s future has led to a political stalemate amid uncertainty over how or when Brexit could take place. If the estimate holds up, it would make the march the second-largest in London after a rally against the Iraq War gathered close to two million people in February 2003.

Many protesters carried EU flags and there was also plenty of the legendary British wit in some of the signs that the marchers carried. Here are some of the best.

A woman sits with her sign as demonstrators take to the streets of London during the People’s Vote March on March 23, 2019 in London, England. Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

next time on RuPaul’s Best Anti-Brexit Placard Race: pic.twitter.com/78XipNSfzp — Andrew (@tweetsbyandrewc) March 23, 2019

Even a @RuPaul shout out at the anti-Brexit march today in London! pic.twitter.com/SE2VVvqCvH — Paul Noblet (@PaulNoblet) March 23, 2019

A protester holds a sign as she attends a march and rally organized by the pro-European People’s Vote campaign for a second EU referendum in central London on March 23, 2019. ISABEL INFANTES/Getty Images

Top protest banners so far include: “Pulling out doesn’t work, just ask my Dad.” pic.twitter.com/hrrycyG7dU — Alex Jackson (@alexjacksondir) March 23, 2019

People hold up signs and European flags as they attend a march and rally organized by the pro-European People’s Vote campaign for a second EU referendum in central London on March 23, 2019. NIKLAS HALLE’N/Getty Images

A protester holds a banner on a march and rally organized by the pro-European People’s Vote campaign for a second EU referendum in Parliament Square, central London on March 23, 2019. NIKLAS HALLE’N/Getty Images

My sister made a darn good sign for the #PeoplesVoteMarch 👇 pic.twitter.com/6V5EBOGJQC — Jasper Wenban-Smith (@JWenbanSmith) March 23, 2019

Thousands to protest against Brexit as political crisis deepens https://t.co/oLpaXhVKTF pic.twitter.com/4YYPAwQGRq — CNN International (@cnni) March 23, 2019