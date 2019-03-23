People’s Vote March: The Best Signs From the Huge Anti-Brexit March in London

Hundreds of thousands of protesters took to the streets of London Saturday afternoon to call on the country’s leaders to hold a second referendum on whether Britain should split from the European Union. Organizers claimed an estimated one million people took part in the “People’s Vote March” as the continuing uncertainty about the country’s future has led to a political stalemate amid uncertainty over how or when Brexit could take place. If the estimate holds up, it would make the march the second-largest in London after a rally against the Iraq War gathered close to two million people in February 2003.
Many protesters carried EU flags and there was also plenty of the legendary British wit in some of the signs that the marchers carried. Here are some of the best.
