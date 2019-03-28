To listen to the discussion, use the player below:

On this week’s Slate Political Gabfest, recorded live at the Lincoln Theatre in D.C., Emily Bazelon, John Dickerson, and David Plotz discuss William Barr’s puzzling description of the Mueller report, Emily’s new book Charged, and House Democrats’ legislative agenda, with guest Rep. Lauren Underwood.

Here are some of the links and references from this week’s show:

• The Whistlestop podcast’s four-part series “The Making of the American Presidency”

• Peter Baker for the New York Times: “Mueller’s Investigation Erases a Line Drawn After Watergate”

• Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration by Emily Bazelon

• The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander

• What Next podcast: host Mary Harris interviews Jamelle Bouie, in “How to Watch the Presidential Horse Race Like a Pro”

Here are this week’s cocktail chatters:

• Emily: Adam Liptak for the New York Times: “Justices Display Divisions in New Cases on Voting Maps Warped by Politics”

• John: Jeff Biggers for Smithsonian Magazine: “The 19th-Century Woman Journalist Who Made Congress Bow Down in Fear”

• David: Amy X. Wang for Rolling Stone: “Warner Music Group Signs an Algorithm to a Record Deal”

• Listener chatter from Daria Kashian @bossymagoo: Eli Rosenberg for the Washington Post: “A GOP Governor Doesn’t Believe in Chickenpox Vaccines. He Took His Nine Kids to a Pox Party Instead.”

For this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Emily, David, and John take questions from the live audience.

Podcast production by Jocelyn Frank.

Research and show notes by Bridgette Dunlap.