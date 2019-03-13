Listen to Karen Stenner:
In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Karen Stenner, the author of The Authoritarian Dynamic, about voters with an authoritarian personality and whether they can explain the rise of populists like Donald Trump.
