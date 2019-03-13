The Good Fight Podcast

The Authoritarian Vote

Who supports authoritarian populists? Voters with an authoritarian personality.

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Karen Stenner, the author of The Authoritarian Dynamic, about voters with an authoritarian personality and whether they can explain the rise of populists like Donald Trump.

