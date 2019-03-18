Evil ideals: The terrorist who allegedly carried out the New Zealand mosque shootings revered Norwegian mass murderer Anders Breivik as an inspiration—and he’s far from the only one who’s been influenced by the notorious white supremacist. Colin P. Clarke breaks down how Breivik became a figurehead for multiple far-right radicals around the world. Meanwhile, Muslims in New Zealand are scared, angry, sad, but not surprised.

Doo-JLWOP: The Supreme Court has decided to take up a case that could threaten Justice Anthony Kennedy’s legacy of working to end juvenile life without parole, or JLWOP. As Mark Joseph Stern points out, the case, which revolves around Lee Boyd Malvo, who was 17 when he helped murder 10 people during the “D.C. sniper” shootings, is “an emotionally charged” one “involving heinous, notorious, and relatively recent crimes—an ideal weapon for SCOTUS’s hard-line conservatives to use” to overturn precedent. Where will John Roberts fall?

Goodbye, for now: When Netflix canceled One Day at a Time, its Norman Lear sitcom reboot centered around a Cuban American family, the backlash from fans was furious—which was unexpected, considering the show got nixed because of its reportedly small viewership. Lili Loofbourow explains why One Day at a Time resonated so deeply, and why its cancellation feels especially cruel.

Face, off: Researchers Os Keyes, Nikki Stevens, and Jacqueline Wernimont share troubling findings from their look into the U.S. government’s use of facial recognition technology: An institute of the Department of Commerce is collecting images of dead people, abused children, and immigrants to test its facial recognition programs and databases. The pattern this sets is worrisome for further development and regulation of the software, and it could continue to affect people in perverse ways.

