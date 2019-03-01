Alan Dershowitz Replied-All to the Entire Media to Claim Trump Didn’t Commit a Campaign Finance Crime

Alan Dershowitz and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog recording an election-related program in 2016. John Lamparski/Getty Images for Hulu

A thing some people do is send mass emails to as many members of the media as possible to promote their personal takes on the news. Slate recently got one such email about Michael Cohen’s congressional testimony that was also addressed to general mailboxes or individual writers at [deep breath] Media Matters, Law Newz, BuzzFeed, the Federalist, Fox News, the Washington Post, Mother Jones, The Hill, the U.K.’s Spectator, Axios, Business Insider, Just Security, the Washingtonian, Politico, the Washington Examiner, Mediaite*, the Center for Public Integrity, the Daily Dot, and Syracuse University’s student newspaper. The writer of the email, who refers to him/herself only by the handle “disqus one,” asserted that Cohen’s testimony was “a road map to impeachment,” noting in particular that Cohen had presented evidence that Donald Trump reimbursed him personally for part of the “hush money” he paid to Stormy Daniels. (Cohen has pleaded guilty to making the payment to Daniels, who says she had an extramarital affair with Trump, in secret in order to circumvent campaign-finance disclosure laws.)

In addition to all those media outlets, disqus one had also sent his/her theory to law professor Alan Dershowitz, who has been critical of the Department of Justice’s investigations into Trump. And Dershowitz responded! And cc’d everyone. Here’s what he said:

The fact that Trump paid by personal check is exculpatory under the law since a candidate can contribute unlimited amounts to his own campaign.

Now, while it is true that contributions to your own campaign are unlimited, it is perhaps dubious to argue that the lack of a spending limit is exculpatory in this specific context. Cohen has attested under oath that Trump coordinated and approved the entire hush money scheme in October 2016 in order to prevent Daniels’ story from becoming public before that year’s election*, and coordinating such an operation is arguably a crime regardless of who did the reimbursing. Even if Trump repaid the entire $130,000 to Cohen personally, moreover, he would have still been obligated to disclose that at the time, which he did not. (For the record, Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani says Trump did not know about the Daniels payment before it was made, and there is of yet not any public evidence that corroborates Cohen’s timeline of events.)

Still, it is good for society, overall, that Alan Dershowitz is replying to random emailers about Donald Trump and copying Syracuse’s student newspaper on the chain.