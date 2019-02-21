Trumpcast

Where Do Black Conservatives Align With the GOP?

And what does that mean for 2020?

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Yascha Mounk talks to Ted Johnson, senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice, about where black and white conservatives differ on racial issues and beyond, including economic policy and what they want in a 2020 presidential candidate.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

