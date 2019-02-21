Where Do Black Conservatives Align With the GOP?

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Yascha Mounk talks to Ted Johnson, senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice, about where black and white conservatives differ on racial issues and beyond, including economic policy and what they want in a 2020 presidential candidate.

