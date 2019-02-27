The Good Fight Podcast

Trump in the Tropics

What the dangerous rise of Jair Bolsonaro tells us about the threat of authoritarian populism—in Brazil and around the world.

In this episode of the Good Fight, Yascha Mounk talks to Chayenne Polimédio, the deputy director of New America’s political reform program, about the rise of Jair Bolsonaro.

