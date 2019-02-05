The Gist

To Russia With Love

It may not be a smoking gun, but the Trump campaign team was so foolish as to stun even the Kremlin officials they spoke with.

By

On The Gist, parsing president Trump’s one-on-one press interviews may be a fool’s errand, but at least it’s a fun one.

In the interview, the Washington Post’s Greg Miller has reported from the murkiest depths of the Trump swamp. He’s on The Gist to talk about Russia’s connections to the Trump campaign, the challenges of covering a hostile White House, and what he suspects Putin really has on Trump. Miller is the author of The Apprentice: Trump, Russia and the Subversion of American Democracy.

In the Spiel, Virginia governor Ralph Northam has to go, but we should still question the warp-speed guillotine that is the internet.

