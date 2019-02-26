Listen to What Next:

As violence erupts on the Venezuelan border, Vice President Mike Pence makes his way to Colombia to reaffirm American support for the opposition leader, Juan Guaidó. How far is the U.S. willing to go? And will this be remembered as the weekend everything changed?

Guests: Ana Vanessa Herrero, reporter at the New York Times; Joshua Keating, international editor at Slate.

