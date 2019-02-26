What Next

Venezuela’s Crisis Deepens

Vice President Pence reaffirmed American support in Venezuela. How far will it go?

By

Listen to What Next:

Listen to What Next via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn, Stitcher, Overcast, Google Play, or iHeart.

As violence erupts on the Venezuelan border, Vice President Mike Pence makes his way to Colombia to reaffirm American support for the opposition leader, Juan Guaidó. How far is the U.S. willing to go? And will this be remembered as the weekend everything changed?

Guests: Ana Vanessa Herrero, reporter at the New York Times; Joshua Keating, international editor at Slate.

Tell us what you think by leaving a review on Apple Podcasts or sending an email to whatnext@slate.com.

Follow us on Instagram for updates on the show.

Podcast production by Mary Wilson, Jayson De Leon, and Anna Martin.

Donald Trump Foreign Policy Mike Pence Military Podcasts Venezuela