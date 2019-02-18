To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Get More Trumpcast Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Trumpcast Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Virginia Heffernan talks to Danny Cevallos, a criminal defense attorney and MSNBC legal analyst, about Paul Manafort, branching off into Michael Cohen, Mikhail Lesin, Konstantin Kilimnik, and the idea that Trump is not the top of the Mueller investigation.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.