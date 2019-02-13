Trumpcast Live in L.A.

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Get More Trumpcast
Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks.
Subscribe to Trumpcast
Copy this link and add it in your podcast app.
For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.
Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.
Enjoy our live show at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, featuring a conversation with Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Jamelle Bouie. Special guests: comedians Andy Kindler and Jake Johannsen and our very own Trump impersonator, John Di Domenico.
Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.