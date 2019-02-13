Trumpcast

Trumpcast Live in L.A.

Three Trumpcast hosts, two comedians, and a lot of Trump news to cover.

By

Enjoy our live show at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, featuring a conversation with Virginia Heffernan, León Krauze, and Jamelle Bouie. Special guests: comedians Andy Kindler and Jake Johannsen and our very own Trump impersonator, John Di Domenico.

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan.

