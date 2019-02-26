How Our Branches of Government Hold Up in 2019

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:
Virginia Heffernan welcomes back Dahlia Lithwick, host of the Slate podcast Amicus, for a deep journey into the health of the judicial branch in Trump times, the leanings of Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Neil Gorsuch, the 25th Amendment, Corey Robin’s New York magazine thesis that Trump is “weak,” and whether we should still rely on our institutions.
Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.
