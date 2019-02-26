Trumpcast

How Our Branches of Government Hold Up in 2019

Starting with the courts.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Virginia Heffernan welcomes back Dahlia Lithwick, host of the Slate podcast Amicus, for a deep journey into the health of the judicial branch in Trump times, the leanings of Supreme Court Justices John Roberts and Neil Gorsuch, the 25th Amendment, Corey Robin’s New York magazine thesis that Trump is “weak,” and whether we should still rely on our institutions.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

More Trumpcast episodes with Virginia Heffernan and Dahlia Lithwick:

The Brett Kavanaugh Hearings in the Shadow of a Chaotic White House
﻿Our Pardon-Giving President Perverts the Pardon

Donald Trump John Roberts Judiciary Neil Gorsuch Podcasts Supreme Court