Trumpcast

Calling Out Jared Kushner’s Insecure Clearance

Another dangerous person to allow to freewheel in government.

By

To listen to this episode of Trumpcast, use the player below:

Listen to Trumpcast via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Virginia Heffernan talks to California Rep. Ted Lieu, a Democrat, about why he’s called for Jared Kushner’s top-secret security clearance to be revoked, the process of gaining high-level security clearance, how Kushner’s access reflects on the administration, and what’s to come in the next few months.

Follow Trumpcast on Twitter: @realtrumpcast

Podcast production by Melissa Kaplan with help from Merritt Jacob.

Donald Trump Jared Kushner Podcasts Politics