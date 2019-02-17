President Donald Trump apparently wasn’t too happy with Alec Baldwin’s impersonation of him on the Feb. 16, 2019 edition of Saturday Night Live. NBC

President Donald Trump appears to have woken up angry on Sunday as he is once again mad at the way a comedy show portrayed him. Hours after Saturday Night Live mocked the president and his emergency declaration, Trump said that the networks are the ones who are really guilty of “collusion” against his administration. “Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!” Trump tweeted.

The president then went on to suggest that something should be done to stop parody shows that choose to make fun of him. “Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into,” he tweeted Sunday morning. “This is the real Collusion!”

As if implying that a comedy show should be censored weren’t enough, Trump went on to once again attack the media as a whole in an all-caps tweet: “THE RIGGED AND CORRUPT MEDIA IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

Although we don’t know for sure, it’s likely that what most angered Trump was SNL’s cold open, in which Alec Baldwin mocked Trump’s emergency declaration. “There’s a tremendous amount of drugs flowing into this country — from the southern border, or the ‘brown line’ as many people have asked me not to call it,” Baldwin as Trump said. “Wall works. Wall make safe. You don’t have to be smart to understand that, and in fact it’s even easier to understand if you’re not that smart.” This, of course, was hardly the first time that Baldwin impersonated Trump, but it was “the first Saturday Night Live cold open in a long time that pushed his impression forward,” as Slate’s Matthew Dessem wrote.