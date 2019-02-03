Trump Says Sending Troops to Venezuela is an “Option”

People protest during a rally against the government of Nicolás Maduro in the streets of Caracas on February 2, 2019 in Caracas, Venezuela. Marco Bello/Getty Images

President Donald Trump said that the use of military force in Venezuela was still “an option” that his administration could consider as the political crisis in the South American country continues to grow. “Certainly, it’s something that’s on the—it’s an option,” Trump said in an interview on CBS’ Face the Nation. Trump declined to get into details about what would make him turn to a military option in Venezuela but did note he had rejected a request for a meeting from President Nicolás Maduro.

The request from Maduro came “a number of months ago,” Trump said, although he seemed to be a bit confused about the timeline at first. “I’ve turned it down because we’re very far along in the process. You have a young and energetic gentleman but you have other people within that same group that have been very very—if you talk about democracy—it’s really democracy in action,” Trump said.

The answer was a bit confusing because if Maduro had requested the meeting several months ago then it would have been long before the United States had recognized Juan Guaidó as the legitimate leader of Venezuela. But Trump later made clear he rejected the meeting due to a general concern of the state of affairs in Venezuela. “I decided at the time, ‘no’ because so many really horrible things have been happening in Venezuela when you look at that country,” Trump said. “That was the wealthiest country of all in that part of the world which is a very important part of the world. And now you look at the poverty and you look at the anguish and you look at the crime and you look at all of the things happening.”

Trump’s answer on Venezuela comes as several European countries appear set to recognize Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela if Maduro doesn’t set a date for new elections by Monday. “If by tonight Maduro does not commit to organizing presidential elections, then France will consider Juan Guaidó as legitimate to organize them in his place and we will consider him as the interim president until legitimate elections” are held, France’s Europe minister, Nathalie Loiseau, said.

In terms of U.S. troops abroad, Trump also said he wanted to keep servicemembers in Iraq “to be able to watch Iran.” That is in contrast to the way Trump has said he wants to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and Syria. “Well, we spent a fortune on building this incredible base. We might as well keep it. And one of the reasons I want to keep it is because I want to be looking a little bit at Iran because Iran is a real problem,” he said. “We’re going to keep watching and we’re going to keep seeing and if there’s trouble, if somebody is looking to do nuclear weapons or other things, we’re going to know it before they do.” Even as emphasized the need to bring troops home from Afghanistan he also said he planned to keep a small group in Afghanistan to carry out “real intelligence.”