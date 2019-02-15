Daddy’s two precious little business guys. Phillip Chin/Getty Images

The Trump Organization is abandoning plans to develop two chains of hotels that were meant to show that Trump’s two man-baby sons, Don Jr. and Eric Trump, had finally arrived, the New York Times reported Thursday. The planned Scion and American Idea hotel lines, which involved properties in dozens of cities across the country, were to be “the next generation of the company,” Eric Trump said when they were announced. Now, after years of development, the next generation of Trump is kaput—for now and possibly forever.

The Trumps’ involvement with the hotel chains ran aground as Donald Trump’s already toxic presidency began glowing in the dark. With congressional enquiries into the president’s dealings and federal investigations into his largely illicit existence on earth, all of a sudden Team Trump wasn’t looking like such a safe bet. The Trumps, for their part, blamed the political climate for their retreat, as their father turned radioactive. “We live in a climate where everything will be used against us, whether by the fake news or by Democrats who are only interested in presidential harassment and wasting everyone’s time, barraging us with nonsense letters,” Eric Trump said in a statement to the Times. “We already have the greatest properties in the world and if we have to slow down our growth for the time being, we are happy to do it.”

But, as the Times points out, despite the flurry of announcements under the Don Jr. and Eric regime at Trump, Inc. there wasn’t much actual movement. When it comes to the Scion chain, which aimed to be young and hip in markets that were neither, the Trumps had made tangible progress on a single hotel. “The only new hotel deal the Trumps had announced was in the Mississippi Delta, a remote region unlike anywhere the company had done business,” the Times reports. “The Trumps planned to collaborate with local hoteliers, the brothers Dinesh and Suresh Chawla, on one Scion and as many as three American Idea hotels.”

The American Idea chain was the brainchild of the Trumps on the campaign trail, where they realized there were actual people living in America that didn’t play golf. The Trumps believed they could bring a bit of “Americana” with a dose of Trump crassness to the American people via a hokey, budget hotel line. Think Cracker Barrel with cots. Turns out, it was as bad an idea as it sounded like.